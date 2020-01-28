ATHEX: Blue chips ease, smaller stocks grow

The huge investor interest in the Greek 15-year bond issued on Tuesday distracted traders from the Athens stock market, which saw early gains turn into losses toward the end of the session. After two days of contraction, stock prices are likely to rebound from Wednesday.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 933.43 points, shedding 0.30 percent from Monday’s 936.25 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index shrank 0.43 percent to 2,323.68 points, while mid-caps expanded 0.18 percent and small-caps earned 0.86 percent.

The banks index gave up 0.86 percent, as Eurobank dropped 1.99 percent, National fell 0.81 percent, Piraeus conceded 0.43 percent and Alpha eased 0.11 percent. OPAP declined 2.50 percent and OTE telecom was down 1.39 percent. GEK Terna bucked the trend, jumping 3.04 percent, and Sarantis advanced 1.12 percent.

In total 43 stocks reported gains, 59 suffered losses and 25 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 51.1 million euros, just up on Monday’s 51 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.16 percent to close at 67.31 points.