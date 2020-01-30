T-bill auction secures rate of -0.05 pct

Greece extended its streak of treasury bill auctions to have resulted in negative rates on Wednesday, when a 26-week T-bill issue secured a rate of -0.05 percent, against zero in the previous auction of this maturity, the Public Debt Management Agency (PDMA) announced.



The bills auctioned amounted to 375 million euros, while the amount accepted came to 487.5 million euros, with the coverage ratio at 2.23 percent as total bids reached 835 million euros.