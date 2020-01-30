PM to chair cabinet meeting on draft bills, migration

A cabinet meeting of ministers will convene at 11 a.m. on Thursday under Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to discuss five draft bills, migration and the nominees for the senior positions in the Council of State.

Ministers will discuss bills concerning public health, local government authorities, promoting diving tourism, a new institutional framework for cabotage, and a bill on operational issues of the agriculture ministry.



The cabinet will also focus on developments in managing migration and the preselection of candidates for President and Vice-President of the Council of State.