Blue Portraits | Athens | January 31

Singer Kyveli Kastoriadis travels from Paris to Athens to perform with guitarist Orestis Kalampalikis, who has arranged a program of works inspired by portraits from the B&E Goulandris Foundation’s collection. The set includes works by Serge Gainsbourg, Astor Piazzolla, Manos Hadjidakis and Barbara and focuses on music as a reflection of human psychology. Kastoriadis was born in Paris, where she still resides, but still has close ties with Greece. The concert begins at 8.30 p.m. Ticket prices range from 12 to 15 euros. For bookings, visit www.viva.gr.

B&E Goulandris Foundation, 13 Eratosthenous, Pangrati, tel 210.725.2895