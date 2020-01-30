NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Defense deal with US ‘serves mutual interests,’ minister says

TAGS: Defense, US

The amendment to the Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement between Greece and the United States “serves mutual interests,” Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos told Parliament ahead of a vote on the deal Thursday.

Panagiotopoulos stressed Greece’s strategic role in the Eastern Mediterranean region, adding that the US perceive Greece as “a frontline state,” as “a stable and reliable ally and partner,” and as “a pillar of stability.”

