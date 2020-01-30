ATHEX: Fourth day of stock losses

Global concerns over the expansion of China’s coronavirus have taken a toll on international markets, with the Greek bourse again being no exception. Thursday’s was the fourth consecutive session of losses, which so far this week have added up to 1.6 billion euros in capitalization.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 921.21 points, shedding 1.07 percent from Wednesday’s 931.21 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.76 percent to 2,301.53 points.

The banks index shrank 1.65 percent, with Eurobank falling 2.26 percent, National dropping 1.95 percent and Piraeus easing 0.37 percent. Alpha grew 0.98 percent.

Ellaktor parted with 3.24 percent, Piraeus Port Authority decreased 3.07 percent and Mytilineos gave up 2.50 percent. Titan Cement earned 1.17 percent.

In total 15 stocks posted gains, 92 took losses and 17 stayed put.

Turnover amounted to 59.3 million euros, up from Wednesday’s 33.4 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.06 percent to close at 67.16 points.