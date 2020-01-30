The Hellenic Gaming Commission (EEEP) shut down the Rio and Alexandroupoli casinos for the next two months on Thursday due to debts to the Single Social Security Entity (EFKA).

According to EFKA’s report, the Rio casino had overdue contributions arrears that topped 25 million euros, while the Alexandroupoli casino owed 12.5 million euros.

Thursday’s plenary meeting at EEEP also decided to impose fines on the casinos of Corfu and Loutraki, amounting to 75,000 and 5,000 euros respectively.

The fines imposed are proportionate to their dues to EFKA until the end of last year; however, these latter two enterprises managed to settle their debts in the period between their summoning and yesterday’s hearing, so they have escaped the ultimate penalty of having their operating licenses revoked, as was the case with the other two casinos, at Rio and Alexandroupoli.