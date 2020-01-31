Turkish research vessel enters Greek continental shelf

Turkey’s Oruc Reis research vessel was on Friday operating within the boundaries of Greece’s continental shelf, reports said.



Its activity was being monitored by Greek frigate HS Nikiforos Fokas.



According to reports, the Turkish vessel entered Greece’s continental shelf area at 6.40 a.m. and was operating around 200 km of Megisti island, east of Crete.



The Oruc Reis was not accompanied by a military vessel, reports said.



Turkey has issued a Navigational Telex (Navtex) reserving a maritime area south of Crete.