Putin congratulates Sakellaropoulou on being elected president
Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a letter of congratulations to Katerina Sakellaropoulou, the top judged elected by Parliament earlier this month as Greece's new president.
In his letter to the former Council of State president, Putin stressed the “traditional” friendship between the two nations and heralded a deepening of dialogue and cooperation.
He wished her success in her new post, as well a good health and prosperity.