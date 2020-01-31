Terror suspects remanded in custody

Three terror suspects who were arrested on Wednesday, and are believed by police to have been planning a robbery, were remanded in custody on Friday.

Yiannis Michailidis, 32, an alleged member of the Conspiracy of the Cells of Fire, 28-year-old Constantina Athanassapoulou, a suspected accomplice of Panagiota Roupa of the Revolutionary Struggle, and Michailidis' 26-year-old girlfriend face a range of charges including membership of a criminal organization and robbery.

According to sources, they denied the charges against. The 26-year-old, who reportedly had been driving the stolen car in which the three suspects were apprehended on Wednesday, also faces charges of civil disobedience after refusing to undergo a DNA test.

Michailidis was linked to a bank robbery in Erymantheia, Achaia, last August, after counter-terrorism officers found his DNA at the scene on the getaway vehicle.

The 32-year-old, who escaped from prison in June last year, was known as the Syntagma Archer after trying to shoot at police with a bow and arrow during a protest rally in February 2011.