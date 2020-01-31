The notion that the refugee/migration crisis can be dealt with in some way by installing a barrier in the sea is really nothing more than wishful thinking.

Whether it’s the Aegean Sea or the land frontier between the United States and Mexico, the expectation that you can seal a border against migration inflows is too simplistic to be realistic. It’s like believing that we can set up a tent over the country that will protect us from climate change.

There are better ways of protecting our borders and efforts should lie in looking for smart surveillance technology rather than in building walls.