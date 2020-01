Andrew Lloyd Webber's smash-hit musical about love's ability to conquer all will be on stage at Athens' Galatsi Olympic Hall as part of the Christmas Theater cultural program from February 1 to March 8, with the original West End cast appearing for the first time in Greece. Ticket and details are available on the websites www.tch.gr and on www.christmastheater.gr.

Galatsi Olympic Hall, 137 Veikou, Galatsi, tel 211.770.1700