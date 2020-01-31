PM briefed on movement of Turkish research vessel

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was briefed on Friday evening about the movements of the Turkish research vessel Oruc Reis, after it was spotted earlier in the day within the boundaries of the country's continental shelf.

According to government sources, Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos and the head of the Greek Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Konstantinos Floros told Mitsotakis in an unscheduled meeting that the vessel was heading east, outside of Greece’s continental shelf.

The Hellenic National Defense General Staff (GEETHA) said in a press release Oruc Reis is being followed by a Greek Navy frigate.

The Turkish vessel entered Greece’s continental shelf area at 6.40 a.m. and was operating around 200 km of Kastellorizo island, east of Crete. It is believed that the vessel may have been forced to alter course due to bad weather conditions.

Greek frigate HS Nikiforos Fokas was dispatched to the area to monitor its activity. The Oruc Reis was not accompanied by a military vessel.