Theodore Antoniou Tribute | Athens | February 4

The Academica string orchestra conducted by Nikos Athinaios, along with pianist Thodoris Tzovanakis, will pay tribute to Greek composer Theodore Antoniou in a performance at the Athens Concert Hall on Tuesday, February 4. The orchestra will perform two of Antoniou’s pieces, “Celebration IV” and “Epitaph II,” while Tzovanakis will present a piece by Nikos Athinaios as well as Czech composer Leos Janacek’s Suite for Strings. The concert begins at 8.30 p.m. Tickets cost 10 and 15 euros.

Athens Concert Hall, Vassilissis Sofias & 1 Kokkali, tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr