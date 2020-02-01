The criticism from citizens and from the media at the idea of installing a floating barrier in the northern Aegean to stem the inflow of migrants and refugees from Turkey is absolutely welcome. But how is condemnation of the scheme by European Union authorities in any way helpful?

What Greece needs from Brussels is a constructive contribution to efforts to tackle the problem, not high-minded commentary. Greece is burdened with far more than its fair share of a problem that is European in nature and not just national. And as such it deserves a lot more support from everyone, not useless judgment.