Greece: 'Brexit day is a moment of sadness'

Greece described the day when the UK will officially leave the European Union as a “moment of sadness” and the beginning of a new relationship with the country in a statement issued Friday.

“Brexit day is a moment of sadness, but also the start of a new chapter in our relationship with the UK, to be built on friendship and cooperation. Greece is prepared for Brexit and ready to contribute in forging an ambitious new partnership,” the ministry said in a statement.



Brexit is officially happening at 11 p.m. UK time.