Improved Thessaloniki-Serres train service starts Monday

Train operator Trainose is improving service between the port city of Thessaloniki and the towns of Kilkis and Serres in northern Greece, with more routes and affordable tickets.

Starting on Monday, there will be an early morning and evening service from Thessaloniki to Serres and all the stops in between, with the price of a single ticket set at 5.10 euros and a return ticket at 8.20 euros.

For more information, travelers can call the 14511 information line or log on to www.trainose.gr.