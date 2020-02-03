PM discusses regional issues with Saudi King

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Saudi Arabia’s King Salman discussed regional issues and bilateral relations during a working lunch in Riyadh on Monday.

According to government sources, the two sides voiced concern over developments in the wider region and noted common views on a series of issues of regional interest.

The meeting reaffirmed that Monday's visit is "the springboard for expanding collaboration" in a series of sectors, such as trade, investments, tourism and defence, the same sources said.