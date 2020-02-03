Strategic partnership for  EY Greece and InvestGR

Ernst & Young Greece (EY Greece) on Monday announced the signing of a three-year strategic partnership agreement with the InvestGR Forum: Foreign Investments in Greece, an annual event organized by consulting firm Public Affairs & Networks.



The main purpose of the strategic partnership is so that survey findings carried out by EY on a global scale, titled “Attractiveness Survey,” can have their official presentation in Greece at the InvestGR Forum, beginning with the 3rd InvestGR Forum 2020: Greece is Back, on June 24.



In a special panel discussion, EY Greece will present the research findings, “EY Attractiveness Survey: Greece 2020,” on the attractiveness of Greece as an investment destination.



The survey, which is an integral part of the broader “EY Attractiveness Survey Europe,” assessing Europe's attractiveness as an investment destination, analyzes Greece’s investment performance in recent years.



It also records the views of the investment community on the strengths and weaknesses of the country as an investment destination, based on a significant sample of executives from large foreign companies that either already have an investment presence in Greece or are potential investors.