Vodafone Greece announced on Monday it has scooped the exclusive rights to the premium TV content of US giant HBO for its VTV cable TV subscription service.

This ‘defection’ of HBO’s content from Nova's service is the second major blow for the troubled satellite platform after it lost the rights to soccer’s Champions League to Cosmote TV.

Vodafone also announced it is unbundling its TV package from the rest of its services to home customers, allowing Wind or Cosmote clients to watch VTV by obtaining a set-top box for their TV that Vodafone offers for free with every subscription.