Newspaper publisher's car firebombed in western Athens

TAGS: Crime

The car of a newspaper publisher was firebombed on Tuesday night, in the suburb of Agia Varvara, western Athens.

No injuries were immediately reported.

The arson attack happened at about 9 p.m., with local residents reporting hearing a loud explosion.

The car, a Jaguar, belongs to Nikos Karamanlis, who publishes newspaper Paraskinio. The publisher was eating at a nearby taverna when the incident happened.

Police officers, firefighters and a bomb squad unit is at the scene to investigate the attack. 

