Greek FM in Malta for talks
Online
Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias is visiting Malta on Wednesday for talks with the country’s President George Vella as well as with European and Foreign Affairs Minister Evarist Bartolo.
Talks were to focus on issues of bilateral interest, including migration and ongoing regional developments, the Greek foreign ministry said.