Inmate missing from Hania prison arrested west of Athens

An inmate who failed to return to the prison in Hania in Crete in August last year has been arrested by police in Ano Liosia, west of Athens.



The 37-year-old Syrian, who is serving 23 years for migrant trafficking, had received permission to leave the facility for five days. He was reported missing when he did not return to the facility as scheduled.



Police found several fake documents in his possession, including a counterfeit passport and driver’s license.



The man was expected to appear before a prosecutor later Wednesday.

