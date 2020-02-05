Greek, Turkish defense ministers hold telephone conversation ahead of NATO meeting

Greek Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos and his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar held a telephone conversation Wednesday ahead of the meeting of NATO ministers of defense in Brussels February 12-13, Kathimerini reports.



The two ministers also talked about the new round of talks on confidence building measures, or CBMs, which will be held in Athens February 17-21. The talks are expected to focus on technical issues.



The conservative government in Athens is said to be determined to maintain open channels of communication with Ankara despite the problems caused by Turkey’s recurring provocations in the Aegean and the wider region.