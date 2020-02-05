Milo Z | Athens | February 7-10

Milo Z returns from New York for a four-day stint at the Half Note in Mets with his signature blend of rock, rap, jazz, blues and funk that he calls Razzamofunk. Influenced by acts including Prince and the Red Hot Chili Peppers. He will be accompanied in his series of shows in Athens by Glenn Johnson on guitar, Jocko Jorrin on the bass, Wes Maples on tenor sax, Joel A. Cruz on alto saxophone, Ryan Slatko on keyboards and Peter Traunmueller on the drums. Shows start at 10.30 p.m. on February 7 and 8 and at 9.30 p.m. on February 9 and 10. For bookings, visit www.viva.gr.



Half Note Jazz Club, 17 Trivonianou, Mets, tel 210.921.3310