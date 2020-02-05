EU's Gentiloni in Athens on Thursday

European Commissioner for Economic Affairs Paolo Gentiloni is arriving in Athens on Thursday for a series of meetings with key officials in the context of the European Semester, the EU's cycle of economic and fiscal policy coordination among member states.

During his two-day visit, Gentiloni is expected to meet with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, President of Parliament Constantine Tassoulas, Finance Minister Christos Staikouras, SYRIZA party leader Alexis Tsipras and Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras. The Commissioner will also address MPs in parliament.

The Italian official will inaugurate the European info-hub "This Is Europe" in central Athens, followed by a speech at the Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry on the European Green Deal, organized by the European Commission in Greece.