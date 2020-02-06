Without the assistance of organized and trained volunteers, the management of the refugee crisis would have been far more burdensome for the state.

But it is also true that some people see the issue of migration as a way to serve other agendas. It is in everyone’s interest – nongovernmental organizations, the state and asylum seekers – to improve transparency when it comes to NGOs’ operations.

Those who have expressed opposition to a bill on transparency that is currently being debated in Parliament, which foresees a special registry being set up for all nongovernmental organizations, have not yet adequately explained why. The problem is too serious for anyone to use just to score cheap political points.