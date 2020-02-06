An organization dedicated to healthy seas is calling on the Environment Ministry to conduct an investigation into the quality of the water in Ermoupoli port on the island of Syros after discovering worryingly high levels of heavy metals on the seabed.

According to Aegean Rebreath, a nongovernmental organization of volunteer divers who conduct seabed cleanups, pollution in the port of the Cycladic capital is far above average levels: Its divers found 189 parts per million (ppm) of chromium against an average level of 72 ppm, 181 ppm of copper (33 ppm), 228 ppm of zinc (95 ppm), 135 ppm of lead (19 ppm) and 0.523 ppm of cadmium (0.17 ppm).