A tremor measuring 4.7 on the Richter scale shook the region of Karditsa, central Greece, on Thursday morning, based on a preliminary reading by Athens’ Geodynamic Institute.

The epicenter of the earthquake, recorded at 11.24 a.m. was located 24 kilometres from Neohori and 42 kilometres northwest of Karpenisi, at a depth of just nine kilometres.

No damages or injuries were reported.