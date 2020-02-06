Greek defense minister denies media reports

Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos has denied reports widely circulated in the Greek media on Thursday alleging that he had challenged claims by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan regarding Imia islets.



A statement from the Defense Ministry said Panagiotopoulos “never made such a statement.”



Reports earlier Thursday alleged Panagiotopoulos had rejected claims by Erdogan that he sent a message to Greece through Defense Minister Hulusi Akar not to make any “move” over Imia which brought the two Aegean neighbors to the brink of war 24 years ago.