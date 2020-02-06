Fuchs plays Mozart and Bruckner | Thessaloniki | February 7

The Thessaloniki State Symphonic Orchestra joins forces with the award-winning Austrian clarinet soloist Wenzel Fuchs at the Thessaloniki Concert Hall’s Friends of Music Hall for a performance comprising Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Clarinet Concerto in A Major and Anton Bruckner’s Symphony No. 3 in D Minor. Fuchs is the principal clarinet at the Berliner Philharmoniker. The concert begins at 9 p.m. Ticket prices range from 5 to 10 euros. For bookings, visit www.tsso.gr or call 231.023.6990.

Thessaloniki Concert Hall, 25is Martiou & Paralia, tel 231.089.5800