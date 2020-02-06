Images of the Orient | Athens | February 7

The Athens State Orchestra conducted by award-winning German maestro Matthias Foremny dedicates an evening to Eastern European music in a concert that will take place at the Athens Concert Hall’s Christos Lambrakis Hall. Two pieces by an Armenian and a Russian composer will be presented, namely Aram Khachaturian’s Concerto for Flute and Orchestra, a blend of folk and classical music, and Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov’s Scheherazade (Op. 35). The flute will be played by Stathis Karapanos. The concert begins at 8.30 p.m. Ticket prices range from 15 to 25 euros. For bookings, visit webtics.megaron.gr/en or call the box office at 210.728.2333.

Athens Concert Hall, Vassilissis Sofias & Kokkali, tel 210.728.2000