Celia Daskopoulou | Athens | February 7 - March 21

CAN Christina Androulidaki Gallery in Kolonaki presents an exhibition of paintings by the late Greek artist Celia Daskopoulou, titled “Men and Motorcycles.” Daskopoulou (1936-2006) was predominantly known for her portraits of women, reflecting either their social role or their inner state of mind. She was an eminent female artist in Greece. “Men and Motorcycles” mainly includes portraits of men in some of the artist’s lesser-known paintings. Admission is free. The exhibition will be inaugurated on February 7 at 8 p.m. Opening hours are Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from noon to 3 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m.

CAN Christina Androulidaki Gallery, 42 Panagiotou Anagnostopoulou, Kolonaki, tel 210.339.0833