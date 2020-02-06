The government will need to secure positive reports from its creditors on the reforms front in the next assessments and see the economy keep advancing if it wants a favorable response to its requests, such as a reduction in the primary surplus targets and the use of SMP and ANFA proceeds for investments, according to European Commissioner for the Economy Paolo Gentiloni’s talks on Thursday with Greek officials.

The Italian official met with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Finance Minister Christos Staikouras in Athens and addressed parliamentary committees.

As he had told Kathimerini in an interview, Gentiloni expressed his support for the request for lower primary budget surplus targets, but placed their promotion in the framework of adherence to the country’s obligation for reforms. Although the commissioner gave no time frame for the primary surplus decision, he said the change in the use of SMP and ANFA earnings could be decided in June.