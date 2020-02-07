US president hails close ties between Washington and Athens

US President Donald Trump has reportedly hailed the “excellent” relationship between Athens and Washington and expressed optimism over deeper defense ties in comments while welcoming Greece’s new ambassador to Washington, Alexandra Papadopoulou, at the White House.

According to Greek media reports on Friday, Trump – apparently buoyed by his impeachment acquittal on Thursday – gave an especially warm welcome to Papadopoulou, the former chief diplomatic adviser to Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and the first woman to represent Greece in Washington.

The US president hailed the “excellent” and “historical relationship” with Greece, adding – according to translated comments – that ties between the two countries have become even stronger thanks “positive developments” in defense, economic and strategic issues.

Trump also referred to the recent extension of the Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement between Greece and the United States, saying that it “confirms the two countries’ commitment to a stronger security relationship.”