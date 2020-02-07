Greek 10-year bonds hit new record low on Friday

Greek state bonds on Friday recorded the best performance in the eurozone, with the yield of the 10-year bond dropping by an additional 5 basis points to 1.10 percent after a record low on Thursday.

Optimism prevailed in the market following a decision by the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) to not ask Cyprus for an early repayment of ESM loans after Cyprus proceeded with an early repayment of its loans from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). [ANA-MPA]