Greek Muse | Athens | February 8

Soprano Myrsini Margariti and pianist Effie Agrafioti present “Greek Muse: Songs by Greek Female Composers and Female Composers of Greek Decent” at the Aris Garoufalis Hall of the Athens Conservatoire in downtown Athens on Saturday, February 8. The concert is part of a series co-organized by the Greek National Opera’s Alternative Stage and the Stavros Niarchos Foundation. The concert begins at 8.30 p.m. Admission is free but concert-goers are advised to arrive an hour earlier when priority vouchers will be distributed at the entrance to the Conservatoire. For more information, visit www.nationalopera.gr.



Athens Conservatoire, 17-19 Vassileos Georgiou B, tel 210.724.0673