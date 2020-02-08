Stavros Xarchakos | Athens | February 8, 15, 22 & March 7, 14, 21, 28

With tickets having sold out on the nights announced to date, composer and conductor Stavros Xarchakos has added more to his run of shows focused on laiko composers at Gazarte in downtown Athens. Xarchakos will conduct a seven-member orchestra of top soloists who will also accompany him on vocals. The concert focuses on the urban folk music of Greece and includes songs by Xarchakos as well as pieces by Manos Hadjidakis, Mikis Theodorakis, Vassilis Tsitsanis and Manos Vamvakaris. The concert begins at 9.30 p.m. Ticket prices range from 12 to 38 euros. For bookings, visit www.viva.gr.



Gazarte, 34 Voutadon, Gazi, tel 210.346.0347