Theodore Antoniou Tribute II | Athens | February 10

As part of its Musical Portraits series, the Athens Concert Hall presents a second tribute concert to the late composer and music teacher Theodore Antoniou (1935-2018) on the 85th anniversary of his birth. The program features the Hellenic Group of Contemporary Music conducted by Iakovos Konitopoulos, one of Antoniou’s students, in the composer’s “Octet” (1986), “Three Likes” (1973), “East-West” (1993), and a work based on Aristophanes’ comedy “The Frogs,” along with narration by Telemachus Krevaikas. Yannis Samprovalakis will play the clarinet and the concert will also feature the Rosarte Children’s Choir. The event at the Dimitris Mitropoulos Hall begins at 8.30 p.m. Ticket prices range from 7 to 15 euros. For bookings, visit webtics.megaron.gr/en or call the box office at 210.728.2333.



Athens Concert Hall, Vassilisis Sofias & Kokkali, tel 210.728.2000