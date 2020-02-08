Greece, US and France hold joint military drills

French amphibious assault ship Dixmude, which serves as a helicopter carrier, is seen through the yawning hatch of a Hellenic Army Chinook after takeoff during a joint Greek-US-French military exercise on the Aegean island of Skyros on Friday. Troops were simulating the operation of recapturing a Greek island from enemy forces. The exercise, dubbed "Alexander the Great 2020," which was launched on January 27 and wrapped up on Friday, involved air and naval units as well as special forces divisions. Drills were held in Magnesia and the central and northern Aegean. [Intime News]