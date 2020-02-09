Turkey has reportedly acquired a third drillship which is bigger than the Fatih and the Yavuz, both currently prospecting for hydrocarbons in Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone.

According to the specialist shipping news website TradeWinds, the Turkish Petroleum Corporation, known by its acronym TPAO, purchased the drillship Sertao at auction on January 31. The vessel is currently docked at Port Talbot, Wales.

Sources indicated that the two drillships Turkey has in the East Mediterranean are most likely adequate and that the Sertao, which Turkish authorities are expected to rename, will probably be dispatched to the Black Sea.

In any case the move underscores Turkey’s determination to extend its exploration activities in the broader region and is likely to be closely watched in Athens and beyond.