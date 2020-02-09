COMMENT | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Balanced messages

In the past few months, Greece has demonstrated unprecedented diplomatic activity, and its efforts have not been limited to the tried and tested channels of communication with its old allies.

It has formed and cultivated opportunities for new coalitions in the face of unprecedented risk. Along with this external activity, however, there is a lot of domestic chatter that has also emerged, which is self-defeating.

The messages of Greek diplomacy must be balanced and targeted. We don’t need any more political impulsiveness. 

