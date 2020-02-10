Greek FM Dendias visits Madrid
Online
Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias is visiting Madrid on Monday for a meeting with his Spanish counterpart Arancha Gonzalez Laya.
Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias is visiting Madrid on Monday for a meeting with his Spanish counterpart Arancha Gonzalez Laya.
In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said talks are expected to focus on bilateral relations, as well as on issues of European and international interest – particularly migration, developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and the European perspective of the Western Balkans. [ANA-MPA]