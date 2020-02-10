NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Body found washed up in Palaio Faliro

TAGS: Death

Police were trying to identify a man whose body was found washed up on a rocky shoreline in Palaio Faliro south of Athens on Sunday.

The man, who is around 170 centimeters tall, was dressed in black trousers, a khaki cardigan and a blue jacket.

The cause of his death has not been determined as results are still awaited on toxicology and histology tests.

Online
 



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 