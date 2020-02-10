Body found washed up in Palaio Faliro
Online
Police were trying to identify a man whose body was found washed up on a rocky shoreline in Palaio Faliro south of Athens on Sunday.
Police were trying to identify a man whose body was found washed up on a rocky shoreline in Palaio Faliro south of Athens on Sunday.
The man, who is around 170 centimeters tall, was dressed in black trousers, a khaki cardigan and a blue jacket.
The cause of his death has not been determined as results are still awaited on toxicology and histology tests.