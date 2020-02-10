Yannis Pappas: Τhe German Occupation | Athens | To May 31

Art historian Zetta Antonopoulou has put together an exhibition on the Greek artist Yannis Pappas (1913-2005) at his studio in Zografou, which was donated to the Benaki Museum for preservation by the artist’s son. On his return from the war front and throughout the German occupation, Pappas lived in his studio. Confronted with the general sense of wretchedness and personal loss that he observed around the city, he threw himself into his work, in a quest for hope and spiritual peace. “Yannis Pappas: Τhe German Occupation” presents work created during that period and the studio's permanent exhibition, which remains in situ. The venue is open Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free. Free audio guided tours are available in Greek, English, French, Spanish, Russian and Chinese. For more information, visit www.benaki.org



Yannis Pappas Studio, 38 Anakreontos, Zografou, tel 210.777.3946