Industrial output falls 4.5 percent y/y in December

Greek industrial output fell 4.5 percent in December compared to the same month last year, after an upwardly revised 9.0 percent fall in November, data from statistics service ELSTAT showed on Monday.



Looking at index components, manufacturing production rose 0.3 percent from the same month in 2018, with water output up 0.6 percent.



Electricity production dropped 20 percent, while mining output fell 5.0 percent.

