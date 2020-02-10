NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Doctor arrested in Ioannina for demanding bribe

TAGS: Crime

Police have filed charges against a doctor at the University Hospital of Ioannina in northwestern Greece for allegedly asking for a bribe to provide medical treatment to a patient and for breach of duty.

The arrest came after a woman told officers the suspect had requested a sum of money for a DNA test.

He was arrested on Friday after he received an amount of money from the patient in marked bills.

Online
 



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 