Doctor arrested in Ioannina for demanding bribe
The arrest came after a woman told officers the suspect had requested a sum of money for a DNA test.
Police have filed charges against a doctor at the University Hospital of Ioannina in northwestern Greece for allegedly asking for a bribe to provide medical treatment to a patient and for breach of duty.
He was arrested on Friday after he received an amount of money from the patient in marked bills.