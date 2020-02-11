Turkey conducts barrage of overflights

Turkish fighter jets conducted a total of five unauthorized flights over the eastern Aegean in under 40 minutes on Tuesday morning, according to Greek authorities.

The first violation of Greek airspace came at 9.47 a.m. and involved a pair of Turkish F-16s flying at 24,000 feet above Oinousses and Panagia.

A second pair of F-16s was spotted 24,000 feet above Oinousses at 10.03 a.m., while the two Turkish jets re-entered Greek airspace in the same area at 10.19 and 10.22, flying at 23,000 and 20,000 feet respectively.

The last of the five close overflights took place at 10.25, 13,000 feet above Panagia.