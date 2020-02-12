Coin minted to mark battle anniversary

The two sides of a commemorative Greek 2-euro coin bearing an ancient Greek soldier's helmet and struck to mark the 2,500th anniversary of the 480 B.C. Battle of Thermopylae is seen during a presentation at the Bank of Greece in Athens on Tuesday. Greece is planning a series of events this year to mark the anniversary of Thermopylae, when a small Greek force fought to the last man to hold a strategic pass against an invading Persian army, and the more effective sea battle of Salamis in which a Greek fleet defeated the Persian navy, killing the momentum of the invasion. [Petros Giannakouris/AP]