Foreign policy council convenes

Greece’s National Council for Foreign Policy will convene Wednesday so Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias can brief opposition parties on recent developments, the ministry has announced.

More specifically, Dendias will provide details concerning the results of his recent visits to foreign capitals where he presented Greece’s position regarding the maritime border deal signed between Turkey and the Tripoli-based government in Libya.

The meeting will take place at the ministry at 1.30 p.m.

Meanwhile, Turkish F-16 fighter jets conducted a total of five unauthorized flights Tuesday morning over the eastern Aegean islands of Oinousses and Panagia.